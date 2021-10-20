JOSEPH, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's volleyball team prepared for a district tournament match with Heppner on Saturday with a loss at Joseph here on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The TigerScots did pick up a four-set win over Enterprise on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13.
"We played a very good Joseph team in Joseph tonight," W-M coach Shawn White said of Wednesday's match. "We played great at times and good at times, but were just not consistent enough to beat them tonight. We continue to show improvement throughout the team."
Charli King had 10 assists, four kills and was16-for-17 serving with an ace against Joseph.
Addie Perkins had six digs and seven assists, Genevieve Robinson picked up six digs, seven kills and and five blocks, Kelsey Stewart had three blocks and was 8-for-9 serving with an ace.
Lily Lindsey recorded 16 digs, seven kills and was 7-for-7 serving with an ace for the TigerScots, Luna Dennett had a kill and five blocks, Delaynee Angel had six digs, five kills, two blocks and was 11-for-13 serving with three aces, Madison Shell had two digs and a kill, Lirian Holden 13 digs and was 5-for-6 serving, and Kylie Thornton had four digs.
In Tuesday's match, "We did a great job of competing and beating an athletic team on their senior night," White said.
The TigerScots host Heppner in the first round of the district tournament at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
