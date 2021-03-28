HEPPNER — Two undefeated teams out of Special District 5 faced off here on Saturday night, March 27, with defending Class 2A champion Heppner remaining unbeaten with a 41-0 victory over Weston-McEwen.
"Heppner is a very, very good team," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "They're disciplined, well coached and talented. They just play sound football."
Weston-McEwen forced the Mustangs into two fourth-downs in the opening quarter, with the TigerScots turning the ball over on downs on one, but Heppner converted on the other and ended up scoring, Hansell said.
The Mustangs were up 6-0 with 14 seconds left in the opening quarter, but expanded that to 33-0 at halftime.
"Heppner capitalized on our mistakes," Hansell said. "All credit to Heppner and to coach (Greg) Grant and their entire staff and players. They executed well — they do a lot of things very well. They're fast, they're aggressive and they compete every down.
"I'm proud of our kids, they came out and played hard."
TigerScots quarterback Blane Peal finished 4-for-11 passing for 19 yards, with LaBraun Albert and Theo White each catching two balls for 10 and nine yards, respectively.
On the ground, Nevin Malchow picked up 10 yards on four carried, Levie Phillips had seven yards on four carries, with Peyton Sinclair picking up three yards on three carries and Issac Wood two yards on a carry.
The game, being played in Morrow County, was able to be attended by about 100 Weston-McEwen parents and family members.
"That was really nice," Hansell said. "A lot of appreciation for that to Heppner. And the officials, again, they give us the opportunity to play."
The TigerScots host McLoughlin High at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 2.
"We're looking to get better this week and get ready for Mac-Hi," Hansell said.
Teaser photo by Dave Adamson.