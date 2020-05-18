The Weston-McEwen football program enjoyed a run of success between 2008 and 2011 that many could envy upon deep examination.
The TigerScots reached the Oregon Class 2A state playoffs three times.
This level of excellence reached its peak in 2011.
“We wanted to bring a league championship to Weston-McEwen,” said Kenzie Hansell, head coach from 2008-13 and reclaimed the post in ‘19. “Our goal was to get a home playoff game for our community, fans and old TigerScots.”
The season’s first third featured victories over Umatilla, 43-20, McLoughlin, 39-0, and Dayton, 43-0. The Mac-Hi win started a string of five straight shutouts for W-M.
“It was a great first game,” Hansell said of the victory over Umatilla. “We made a few adjustments at halftime (against Mac-Hi) and that made things easier in the second half.
“I felt (the Dayton game) was a huge turning point,” Hansell said. “Everyone started to believe in each other.”
Weston-McEwen scored 41, 52 and 46 points while blanking Pilot Rock, Elgin, and Stanfield.
“The kids really focused on our game plan and executed very well,” Hansell said. “Everyone contributed (against Elgin).
“I felt we were ready (versus Stanfield),” Hansell said. “Any time you shut out Stanfield’s ‘O’, that’s great.”
The drive to an undefeated regular season and a Blue Mountain Conference championship hit full throttle in the final three games. The TigerScots defeated Irrigon, 66-14, overwhelmed perennial powerhouse Heppner, 38-8, and clinched the league crown at Enterprise, 37-0.
“We worked on some things that I felt helped us out down the stretch (against Irrigon),” Hansell said. “We struck early (versus Heppner) and played hard, smash-mouth football. We knew and believed we were the better team and showed it.”
Both the opposition and cold weather were overcome in the season finale that was witnessed by, among others, a loyal legion of TigerScot followers, Hansell said.
“We were focused all week and everyone did their job,” Hansell said.
A slow start in the opening round of the Oregon Class 2A state playoffs did not discourage Weston-McEwen. They shook it off, then shook free of Knappa, 48-14, before a large, partisan crowd that witnessed the program’s first home playoff game since 1997, Hansell said.
“The whole town and then some were at that game,” Hansell said. “We turned it on in the second quarter.”
Quarterback Dallas Reich ran 70-plus yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, running back Elliot Salter scored just before halftime, and Jared Bond caught a T.D. pass from Reich during a 20-6, quarterfinal triumph at Kennedy.
“It rained all week and the field was muddy,” Hansell said. “We had every reason to not be successful that day, but found a way — no matter what it took — to beat a good football team on the road.”
W-M’s luck expired in the semifinals. The TigerScots lost to two-time defending state champion Scio, 46-8.
“We came across an offense we had never seen before,” Hansell said. “They were big, fast, and executed to perfection that day.
“But what an experience it was,” Hansell said. “Only two teams practiced longer than we did.”
Six TigerScots received all-state honors including Reich (first team defensive bank and second-team QB). Bond and linemen Micheal Gurrero (offense) and Riley Sederburg (defense) made the first team, Nick Lively (linebacker) was on the second team, and Salter garnered honorable mention.
“This group of men played for something every week and lived up to expectations,” Hansell said. “What an honor it was to be head football coach. The coaching staff was dedicated and motivated, the community supported us through the season, families bought in, and the kids believed in each other.”