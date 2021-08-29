JOHN DAY, Oro. — Weston-McEwen's volleyball team won a pair of matches at the Grant Union Tournament here on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The TigerScots opened with a 3-1 victory over Dufur, and them handled Imbler, 3-0.
Charli King had 17 digs, 33 assists, 14 kills and was 36-of-37 serving on the day for Weston-McEwen.
Addie Perkins recorded seven digs and 18 assists, Genevieve Robinson had 10 kills, three blocks and four aces, Kelsey Stewart came up with seven kills, four blocks and seven aces, and Lily Lindsey had 13 kills, 15 digs and two aces for the TigerScots.
Luna Dennett also had eight digs and three kills, Delaynee Angell came up with 10 digs, nine kills and three aces, Madison Shell had 5 kills and an ace, Jackie Albert led her team with 39 digs and had two kills and an ace, Lirian Holden recorded 13 digs and was 15-of-16 serving, and Kylie Thornton had eight digs during the tournament.
"We had a lot of new players on the floor working through the rotation," W-M coach Shawn White said, "and it was rough to start, but we played better as the evening went on. I particularly liked that we played well at the end of the sets. All 11 players contributed positive time on the floor."
The TigerScots, now 2-0, next go to a tournament in Helix on Tuesday.