HEPPNER — Weston-McEwen's volleyball team dropped matches to Grant Union and Vernonia before defeating host Heppner at the Heppner Tournament on Saturday evening, Sept. 4.
The TigerScots fell to Grant Union, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20, and Vernonia, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17, and beat Heppner, 20-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20 and 15-5.
"We came out and played our best volleyball of the year against Grant Union, but then struggled with our offense and effort against Vernonia and early against Heppner," W-M coach Shawn White said. "We got ourselves going and starting running our offense in sets four and five against Heppner."
Charli King was 37 for 42 serving for the TigerScots, with Lily Lindsey recording 32 digs and was 19 for 23 serving in the tournament.
Jackie Albert racked up 67 digs and was 36 for 37 serving, and Lirian Holden had 32 digs.
Weston-McEwen, now 6-3 on the season, next goes to Irrigon on Thursday.