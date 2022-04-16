UMATILLA — Weston-McEwen's boys and girls both finished first among 11 teams that participated in the River's Edge track and field meet on Friday, April 15, at Milt Durand Field.
"It was great to see the sun and we hit the break in the weather perfect," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "It was a really good day for us as both the boys and girls won their meet.
"We saw a number of personal records on the day, including Alex McIntry breaking the school record in the 3,000 and Lily Lindsay winning the 100, 200, high jump and anchoring the 4x100 (relay) to first."
McLoughlin High School's boys placed second behind the TigerScots and its girls took third.
Weston McEwen's girls were led by Lily Lindsey. She posted first-place finishes in the 100 (13.64 seconds), 200 (28.05) , and long jump (5 feet, 1 inch), and teamed up with Charli King, Kelsey Graham, and Rose White to win the 4x100 relay (54.90).
Addison Perkins contributed to the TigetScots' triumph by prevailing in the 100 hurdles (19.18).
An individual win and two relay victories powered Weston-McEwen's boys. Sebastian Roggiero was first in the 300 hurdles (45.76) while Reece Ball, Theodore White, Colson Hall, and Cameron Reich joined forces to win the 4x100 relay (46.93). Hall, Reich, White, and Alex McIntyre placed first in the 4x400 relay (3:45.05).
Mac-Hi's Johnny Koklich helped lead the Pioneer boys to their second-place performance by winning the 100 (11.83) and 200 (24.44). Teammate Shaq Badillo made his presence felt with a win in the shot put (46-4).
Kadey Brown secured the Mac-Hi girls lone first. She won the discus with a mark of 90-10.5.
