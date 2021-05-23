UNION, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's girls track team brought home medals from the state track meet here on Saturday, May 22.
The TigerScot boys results were in Sunday's Union-Bulletin.
"They did an incredible job at the meet," W-M coach Shawn White said of the girls. "Lily (Lindsey) was only 1 inch from winning the high jump, and the relay team ran a .4-second season best and was only .02 from finishing with a medal."
Lindsey finished seventh in the 200 meters in 28.55.
In the 100-meter hurdles, W-M's Addison Perkins had a personal-best time of 19.05 to finish 13th.
The TigerScot 400 relay of Lindsey, Charli King, Perkins and Rose White turned in a 55.42 to finish ninth.
In the girls high jump, Lindsey's 4-foot, 10-inch jump earned her third.
King's pole vault of 7-6 got her eighth place, and in the triple jump her 28-4.5 earned her 14th.