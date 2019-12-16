MT. ANGEL, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's girls basketball team traveled to the west side of the state for the Kennedy Tournament here on Friday and Saturday, and came home with a pair of losses but some valuable learning experiences, coach Jeff Griggs said.
The TigerScots opened the tournament against host Kennedy on Friday, suffering a 65-18 defeat.
"Kennedy played very well," Griggs said. "They forced us into too many turnovers, and our offense was not up to par. They definitely have a very good team."
On Saturday, W-M dropped a 66-23 decision to Monroe.
"They were shooting outside shots at a pretty good clip," Griggs said. "We had to get out and get a hand in their face."
The bright spot for the TigerScots was Trinity Hearn, who scored three points against Kennedy and 12 against Monroe, and was selected to the all-tournament team.
Saint Paul defeated Kennedy for the tournament title.
"We're working hard on rebounding, so we focues a lot on rebounding," Griggs said. "We outrebounded both of them.
"They were two of the better teams we've faced this year, they were good teams," he said. "It was kind of a test of our meddle."
The TigerScots take a 1-5 record to Irrigon on Tuesday.
Kennedy 65, W-M 18
W-M (18) — King, Hearn 3, Pickard 3, Heay 2, Munck 4, Hazen 2, Robinson, Fehrenbacker, Davis 4. Totals 5 8-22 18.
Kennedy (65) — NA.
W-M 5 2 4 7-18
Kennedy 18 21 14 12-65
3-point goals — W-M none, Kenn 3.Total fouls — W-M 7, Kenn 21. Fouled out — Kenn. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — W-M 31 (Davis 8), Kenn 26. Turnovers W-M 21, Kenn NA. Assists — W-M 2 (Davis 2), Kenn NA.
W-M 23, Monroe 66
MONROE (66) — Snider, Young 13, Gamache 2, Hatfield, May 8, Lopez 16, C. Samples, H. Samples 9, Hull, Sutton 8, Warden 8, Horning 2. Totals 25 12-24 66.
W-M (23) — King 3, Hearn 12, Pickard, Heay, Munck 2, Hazen, Robinson, Fehrenbacker 4, Davis 2. Totals 9 5-11 23.
Monroe 20 19 14 13-66
W-M 2 10 5 6-23
3-point goals — W-M none, Mon 3. Total fouls — W-M 16, Mon 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds W-M 21, Mon 15. Turnovers — W-M 19, Mon NA. Assists — W-M 3 (King 3), Mon NA. Rebounding — W-M 21 (Hearn 6. Mon NA.