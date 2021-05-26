Weston-McEwen’s football program had a pizza party on Tuesday, May 25, celebrating its selection as the Oregon Schools Activities Association (OSAA) Class 2A team of the month for April.
The TigerScots overcame challenges due to weather amid the COVID-19 re-scheduled and shortened football season, which ran from March 5 to April 9, to finish 4-2.
The W-M program was nominated anonymously for the award, and received word it had won for the month of April.
“We had to practice on three fields due to weather conditions,” TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said as the team celebrated on Tuesday. “For the entire coaching staff, administration and players, it’s just another great day to be a TigerScot!”
When Hansell’s uncle, Oregon state Senator Bill Hansell, heard about the award, he offered to put on the pizza party, coach Hansell said.
“It was really nice he wanted to do this!” coach Hansell said.
W-M players were excited not only to get to play the shortened season, but for the award.
“I feel great,” TigerScot senior Nevin Malchow, a fullback and middle linebacker, said during the party. “It really reflects our hard work on and off the field. Being recognized for our hard work and integrity is great.”
“It lets us come together as a team and appreciate what we did this year,” W-M junior running back and outside linebacker Levie Phillips said. “Everyone can look back and know we have an award up in the school.”
“The team played hard every single game, and it went well,” TigerScot junior wide receiver and defensive back Theo White said. “I’m glad we got six games in, and didn’t have to cancel any due to COVID.”
Just getting the season played was an undertaking amid the pandemic for all prep teams.
On top of Weston-McEwen working to find practice fields, players were required to wear masks for games.
“The mask thing was a little hard, but anything to get to play football,” Phillips said, “especially for the seniors.”
Coach Hansell sent a letter to the OSAA after W-M was awarded the honor.
“On behalf of the football student-athletes and coaching staff, I wish to extend a heartfelt “Thank You,” for the honor bestowed upon us as the Les Schwab OSAA 2A team of the month for April,” Hansell’s letter read. “This award stands for everything our program is about — dedication in the classroom, service to the community, and on-field success.
“This season, we finished league play with a record of 4-2, and we earned second place in the 2A Special District 5. Forty-seven student-athletes participated this season, and our success is greatly due to the support of our administration, teaching staff, and maintenance staff. Without them, we would not have been as successful as we were.
“We played in every type of weather imaginable — from 16 inches of snow (student-athletes brought their own shovels so we could still practice) to wind and rain,” his letter read. “Though it didn’t matter the type of weather, for the sun always seemed to be shining on us, we were able to play football! We practiced on three different fields and in two different towns during our season, due to the amount of snow.
“Every student-athlete made being together with each other the No. 1 priority. Each student-athlete played for something bigger than themselves — they played for each other, and for the betterment of the team.
“The student-athletes also played for the community, as our program is a community program,” Hansell said. “We were unable to have our traditional team dinners the night before our games this year, so we made the decision to support every food-serving business in Athena and Weston communities. We then had team dinner on the football field to make sure every student-athlete had a healthy meal before game day.
“We have one team expectation, ‘DO WHAT IS ASKED OF YOU WHEN YOU ARE ASKED TO DO IT.’ This one team expectation was used every day, and our success on the field, dedication in the classroom, and service to the community show just that!
“Thank you again for this honor, as it is not just a credit to the program, but for our school, and the Athena-Weston communities,” his letter read.
TigerScot players were thankful for the season.
“For a minute there, I was thinking we weren’t going to get one (a season),” Malchow said.
“I think we’re going to be even better than this year,” White said of next year.