ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's boys basketball team shook off an 11-10 deficit after the first quarter to take a 27-22 halftime lead over visiting Imbler on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and took a 54-42 non-league victory.
Aiden Wolf's 14 points led the TigerScots, with Theo White putting 13, and Blane Peal and Cameron Reich six apiece.
Weston-McEwen, now 6-4 on the season, next hosts Union on Thursday.
