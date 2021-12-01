ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's boys pulled out a 40-35 season-opening basketball victory over Riverside in the TigerScots' gym on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The Pirates held a 23-22 halftime lead, but W-M outscored them 14-3 in the third quarter to take a lead and the TigerScots held on for the victory.
Theo White led Weston-McEwen with 11 points, with Cameron Reich putting up nine and Blane Peal seven.
Humberto Sanchez led a balanced Riverside offense with eight points.
The TigerScots next go to Central Linn on Friday.
