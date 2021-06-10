ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen High School girls basketball team went to halftime only trailing Stanfield by six points here Wednesday, June 9.
But the TigerScots continued to struggle scoring the rest of the game, and they came away with a 47-24 loss.
Dalana Pickard led the TigerScots (1-7 record) with seven points, teammate Jayden Sparks was next with six, Genna Robinson had five, Bailey Munck four, but they mustered little else.
Nevertheless, the TigerScots were only down 22-16 at intermission before Stanfield began pulling away in the second half.
The TigerScots are back at it here Thursday, hosting Grant Union.