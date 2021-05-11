ATHENA — Stanfield routed Weston-McEwen High School's softball team, 14-4, here Monday, May 10.
The TigerScots (8-5 record) already faced a five-run deficit midway through the second inning before they managed to get on the scoreboard, and Stanfield continued pulling away until action stopped after six due to the mercy rule.
Weston-McEwen freshman Hailey Stallings finished the day 3-for-3, and teammate Rhianne Carr went 2-for-3 with a run batted in, but the TigerScots also committed nine fielding errors.
The TigerScots will next play Saturday in John Day, Ore., at Grant Union High.