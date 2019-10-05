STANFIELD, Ore. — Stanfield put up 20 unanswered second-half points here Friday to pull out a 28-14 win over Weston-Mcewen in Special Distric 6 football league action.
The Tigers and TigerScots battled to a scoreless tie after one.
The TigerScots got a touchdown run from Taylor McGill and a TD pass from McGill to Theo White to score 14 second-quarter points.
Stanfield stayed in it with a TD of their own and the TigerScots took a 14-8 lead to the locker room at the half.
“Stanfield was bigger than us,” TigerScot coach Kenzie Hansell said. “The first half was back and forth.”
The second half scoring belonged to the Tigers as they put up those 20 points to take the game 28-14.
Stanfield moves to 1-0 in league and W-M drops to 0-1 in league and 2-2 on the year.
“It was a tough game,” Hansell summarized. “Credit to Stanfield they were very aggressive and are well coached. They just pounded the ball.
“We had some things go against us in the second half,” Hansell continued. “I’m very proud of the guys and the way they continued to compete and be in the game.”
The TigerScots travel to Riverside Friday for a league battle.
Stanfield 28, Weston-McEwen 14
W-M01400-14
STANFIELD08020-28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — W-M: McGill 11-55-1, Malchow 3-3, Phililps 4-21, White 1-10, Ball 1-8; Stan: NA.
PASSING — W-M: McGill 7-12-0 80 yards 1 TD; Stan: NA.
RECEIVING — W-M: White 4-38-1, Malchow 1-2, Ball 2-40; Stan: NA.