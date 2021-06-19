BOARDMAN, Ore. — A hard-fought first quarter here Friday, June 18, ended with Weston-McEwen High School's girls basketball team nose-to-nose with Riverside High in their season finale. Coming in on a four-game losing skid, the TigerScots only trailed 5-3.
But the host Pirates then began to find their strokes before halftime, and then it was a 20-2 third-quarter run that put W-M on its way to a 44-16 loss.
Taylor Quaempts finished as the top W-M scorer with five points for the TigerScots (1-10 record), while teammate Jayden Sparks had four.