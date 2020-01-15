ATHENA — Still looking for that elusive first win in conference play, Weston-McEwen expected to have its hands full hosting red-hot Union here on Tuesday.
Union coming in with five wins in its last six games, the TigerScot girls battled just to keep their Blue Mountain Conference basketball matchup from getting out of hand, but Union routed Weston-McEwen 49-22.
The TigerScots (2-12 overall, 0-3 in the league) faced a 27-12 halftime deficit.
"I don't think we played poorly on defense, it was more that we just needed to take better possession of the ball," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "We didn't bring enough offense to win."
Union ended up with Callie Glenn leading all scorers with 15 points, and Kylie Marriott adding 12.
Ellie Scheibner and Charli King led the TigerScots, each with six points, but late in the final minutes, they saw some promising contributions from 5-foot-11 freshman Genna Robinson.
"I was please that we got to see a freshman post get in there the fourth quarter," Griggs said. "She scored four points, all in the fourth quarter. We've been trying to get here in there, so that was good to see."
The TigerScots have until Saturday to regroup for their next game with a trip down to Grant Union — a strong opportunity to pick up that first league win.
Grant Union has lost seven of its last eight, most recently a 48-28 pounding at Union on Saturday.
"It's a long road trip, but Grant Union is a team we matchup with," Griggs said. "We need to get ourselves fired up, and go down there. We're looking forward to seeing what happens."
BOBCATS 49, TIGERSCOTS 22
UNION (49) — Glenn 15, Marriott 12, Lantis 6, Wells 5, T. Daggett 4, A. Daggett 4, Kohr 3.
WESTON-MCEWEN (22) — Scheibner 6, King 6, Munck 4, Robinson 4, Heay 2.
Union;15;12;14;8;—;49
Weston-McEwen;6;6;4;6;—;22
3-point goals — Union 2 (Glenn, Kohr). Total fouls — Union 10, WM 15. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Union 29, WM 24 (Davis 7). Turnovers — Union n/a, WM 36. Assists — Union n/a, WM 5 (King 2).