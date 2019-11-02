ATHENA — It was tough sledding for the TigerScots' football team on Friday night, as the Grant Union Prospectors rolled into town and right over the Weston-McEwen defensive line en route to a 46-6 win.
The TigerScots came into the final game of the regular season with a record of 4-3 and looking at a potential playoff berth.
Grant Union stepped off the bus a 2-5 team that had just given undefeated Heppner its toughest fight of the year.
“Our kids played tough this week, and they did everything we asked them to do,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “We couldn’t be more proud of them. They earned themselves the right to play themselves into the playoffs, and the program’s better for it.”
Both teams started the game by driving the ball down the field, but ultimately turning the ball over on downs.
Grant Union started by feeding senior halfback Russell Hodge down to the W-M 28-yard line.
The TigerScots responded with an explosive passing attack, utilizing both the short and long areas of the field, until the field shortened inside the Prospectors’ red zone and W-M sophomore QB Blane Peal couldn’t find his mark.
Grant Union went to its modified triple option offense, relying on a punishing rushing performance across a variety of players.
The Prospectors ate the rest of the first quarter clock, then punched the ball into the end zone from two yards out on a QB keeper for junior Devin Stokes.
W-M responded immediately, making quick work of the Grant Union secondary.
LeBraun Albert and Theo White each caught a pair of passes, with White hauling in a beautiful fade route in the corner of the end zone to tie the game at 6-6.
The TigerScots defense then gave them an opportunity to seize the momentum, as linebacker Nevin Malchow stripped the ball from Prospector fullback Taylor Hunt, giving the TigerScots’ offense the ball on the Grant Union side of the field.
Peal went back to work, finding Malchow on a couple of screen passes and White on a crossing route to bring the ball to the 25-yard line.
Peal looked over the middle and fired for White one more time, but missed the mark, as the ball ended up in Grant Union’s hands.
Grant Union seized on the opportunity, driving the ball down the field with Russell Hodge and receiver Justin Hodge leading the way, before Stokes beat the TigerScot secondary for the first time, finding senior Mason Gerry for a 23-yard strike.
W-M took possession and Peal dropped back, trying to find Albert for a lightning-quick reply.
However, there was a miscommunication, as Peal threw a deep fade route, while Albert ran a short curl. The ball ended up 20 yards beyond Albert and into the safety’s hands for Peal’s second consecutive interception.
From there, everything fell apart for the TigerScots, as the Prospectors continued to run the ball effectively, being forced to punt just once.
The TigerScots, meanwhile, were forced to keep throwing as Grant Union kept scoring, and with the already chilling weather becoming even more frigid, the Grant Union defensive line became unblockable, while the ball became uncatchable.
Neither starting QB completed more than half of their passes this game.
The Prospectors continued to run through the young TigerScot defense, racking up 380 rushing yards on the day, while most of the TigerScots’ negative rushing yards total would be accounted for by sacks, as Grant Union bulldozed the W-M offensive line for the entirety of the second half.
“We’re going to be in the weight room a lot this offseason," Hansell said of preparing for next season. "Being the coach at Weston-McEwen is an honor, and it’s one of those things where you never stop working; you coach year-round here.”
This year, Hansell’s first since retiring to his farm six years ago, was generally regarded as a rebuilding year, of sorts.
The TigerScots stand to lose just five seniors from a roster currently standing at 36, and will retain their starting quarterback, halfback, both starting receivers, as well as a number of other key players.
They will graduate two of their better linemen in seniors Anthony Flores and Calvin Papineau, enhancing the need for a good offseason in the weight room.
The TigerScots finish the season with a record of 4-4 overall and 1-3 in 2A District 6 play.
“We taught the team a lot of new formations and a lot of new plays, and an entirely new defense this year," he said. "So we have a lot of hope that the team and the program will continue to grow.”