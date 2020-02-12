ATHENA — Fighting for that elusive first win in the Blue Mountain Conference this season, the Weston-McEwen girls only trailed Pilot Rock 22-20 going into the fourth quarter.
The TigerScots fought to the end, creating several opportunities with an in-your-face defense, and getting some clear looks at the hoop — only, those shots just wouldn't fall.
Pilot Rock escaped with a 32-27 win.
"We were really in it the whole time," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "We pressed in the fourth quarter, and gave ourselves extra possessions, but we just couldn't finish. It's not that the shot were bad. We just couldn't get them to go down."
Weston-McEwen (2-20 overall, 0-11 in the BMC) will have one more shot at a conference win, playing at fourth-place Heppner on Friday starting at 6 p.m.
"We'll go there hoping to be a spoiler with our hustling defense," Griggs said.
The TigerScots have had several close calls this season, including a 33-32 loss at Pilot Rock about three weeks ago, and a 39-36 loss to Grant Union here this past Saturday.
Coming off the Grant Union game, the TigerScots had another nailbiter here on Tuesday.
The last home game of the regular season, Weston-McEwen honored seinors Ellie Scheibner, Trinity Hearn, Auralia Heay, Hailey Fehrenbacker and Close Davis.
Hearn and Davis each scored eight points to led Weston-McEwen, and despite shooting struggles, they forced Pilot Rock into a low-scoring battle.
Weston-McEwen sophomore Charli King finished with six steals as the TigerScot defense hassled Pilot Rock all night.
"This was Senior Night, and I'm proud of them for playing so hard," Griggs said. "I'm particularly proud of our defensive effort."
The Rockets managed a 10-9 lead at halftime, started to pull away in the third quarter with Lillie Brewer scoring six of her nine points in that period, but the TigerScots stayed on their heels.
Emily Lambert, who ended up with a game-high 12 points, converted three big free-throws in the closing minutes.
"We didn't have an answer for her," Griggs said.
Rockets 32, TigerScots 27
PILOT ROCK (32) — E. Lambert 12, Brewer 9, Moffit 4, Basye 4, Ellis 2, S. Lamert 1.
WESTON-McEWEN (27) — Hearn 8, Davis 8, Munk 6, King 3, Scheibner 2.
Pilot Rock;3;7;12;10;—;32
Weston-McEwen;5;4;11;7;—;27
3-point goals — PR 1 (Brewer), WM 1 (King). Total fouls — PR 13, WM 15. Fouled out — WM (Hearn). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — PR 31, WM 25 (Hearn 10). Turnovers — PR 22, WM 18. Assists — PR n/a, WM 7 (Hearn 2, King 2).