ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen high school volleyball team got its fall 2021 season off to a strong start here Thursday, Aug. 26, with hard-fought wins over Dufur and Imbler in their tri-meet.
The TigerScots first survived a four-set battle with Dufur (25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18), and then toppled Imbler for a sweep (27-25, 25-20, 25-14).
W-M came away with victories as Charli King recorded 14 kills, 17 digs, 33 assists and was 36-of-37 serving.
Meanwhile, teammate Lily Lindsey added 13 kills and 15 digs, Jackie Albert had 39 digs, Genevieve Robinson chipped in 10 kills, three blocks and four aces, Dalaynee Angell had 10 digs and nine kills, and Kelsey Stewart had seven kills, four blocks and seven aces.
Many of the TigerScots were back from a brief spring schedule that saw them go 10-5 after the COVID-19 pandemic had suspended prep sports for more than a year.
Now facing a full slate of matches this fall, the TigerScots look to continue their strong start to this season Saturday, Aug. 28, when they had to John Day, Ore., for a tournament at Grant Union High.