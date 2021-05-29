ATHENA — Bailey Munck scored a game-high 12 points for Weston-McEwen's high school girls basketball team here Friday, May 28, but the TigerScots still remained winless this year as Riverside handed them a 33-23 loss.

The TigerScots (0-3 record) scored one basket in the third quarter as Riverside upped its lead to double digits, and though they responded with a strong rally in the fourth, the Pirates held on.

Munck ended up recording a double-double with 12 rebounds, and teammate Jayden Sparks had five points and two blocks.

Weston-McEwen looks to bounce back Tuesday, when it hosts Irrigon.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.