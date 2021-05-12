ATHENA — Pilot Rock's high school baseball team used late rallies to take both ends of a doubleheader against Weston-McEwen here Tuesday, May 11, beating the TigerScots in the opener 11-7 and then the second game 5-2.
Blane Peal finished the day 6-for-8 with a home run, a triple, two doubles for the TigerScots (6-6 record).
Peal homered and doubled in the first game, as did teammate Ben Hubbard, and the TigerScots had a 7-6 lead after four innings.
However, the TigerScots failed to score again and Pilot Rock came back to plate four runs in the fifth.
The second game was tied 2-2 as late as the sixth, when Pilot Rock tallied three runs.
Weston-McEwen would get its leadoff hitter on base to start each of the last two innings, but Pilot Rock escaped any damage.
The TigerScots will next play Saturday, hosting Grant Union.