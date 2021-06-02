WESTON — Weston-McEwen's girls basketball team held a 25-21 halftime lead over Irrigon here on Tuesday, June 1, but the visitors rode a 15-point third quarter to take a 38-30 victory over the TigerScots.
"The girls played hard, but give Irrigon credit as they dominated the offensive boards and won going down the stretch with second-shot opportunities," W-M coach Jeff Griggs said.
Bailey Munck and Dalana Pickard led the TigerScots with eight points apiece, with Jayden Sparks putting up six.
Weston-McEwen is next at McLoughlin on Thursday.