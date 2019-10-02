HEPPNER, Ore. — After winning two of the first three sets, Weston-McEwen had Heppner on the ropes here Tuesday leading 24-21 in what could have been a decisive fourth set in a Blue Mountain Conference prep volleyball match.
But the Mustangs rallied to win the set 27-25 and then won the fifth set as well 15-11 to hand the TigerScots their third consecutive BMC road defeat.
“In game four we were leading 24-21 and made five unforced errors in a row,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “There’s no way to sugarcoat it.
“Heppner decided to go with an off-speed attack and wait for us to make mistakes. And we made way more mistakes than we needed to.”
The loss dropped the TigerScots to 2-3 in league matches and 12-7 overall. Heppner now stands 3-2 in the BMC and 9-11 overall. Union, which defeated Weston-McEwen in four sets when the teams met Sept. 26 in Union, leads the league with a 5-0 record.
Despite coming out on the short end here Tuesday, White was impressed with the play of both teams.
“It was a really long, hard-fought game,” the coach said. “Both teams are really good defensive teams and it took a lot of swings to get anything down. Every rally was a long rally.
“We made a lot of good plays, but we also made errors when we couldn’t afford them.”
Jesse Manning, a junior outside hitter, had a big game for the TigerScots with 19 kills, 27 digs and 24-for-25 serving with one ace. Sophomore Charlie King led with 24 assists and was 28-for-30 serving with a pair of aces. And senior Emma Olson put up 54 digs on the night.
“Jesse had her best serving night ever,” White said of Manning, who led a TigerScots team that was an amazing 101-for-108 from the service line with seven aces.
“We have been working hard on trying to toughen our serves up, and I thought we did an outstanding job Tuesday,” White said. “It’s a testament to Heppner’s passing. Had we served this tough against most teams we’ve played this year, we would have had a huge ace number.”
White was equally amazed with Olson’s digs total.
“I don’t believe I have ever seen a number that high in one match,” White said. “Emma is our libero, and she got a lot of work.”
Junior Carrie Hazen added 24 digs and was 19-for-20 serving with three aces. Senior Kendra Zink finished with 12 kills and seven digs, and senior Ellie Scheibner tallied 19 assists, 12 digs and four kills.
Seniors Cloe Davis and Trinity Hearn finished with 14 and nine kills, respectively, and junior Bailey Munck chipped in with three blocks and two kills.
The TigerScots return home Thursday to host Enterprise in a league counter.
“They have a fair amount of talent and are an upcoming program that always scares you,” White said of the Outlaws. “They lost to Heppner in three sets last week, but all three were close so we know we are going to have to play well again.
“Our league is always so deep and tough, you know you have to come to play every night.”