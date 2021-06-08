ATHENA — Heppner handed Weston-McEwen's boys basketball team its third straight loss here Monday, June 7, with a 72-34 defeat.

Blane Peal finished as the top Weston-McEwen scorer with 11 points for the TigerScots (2-6 record), teammate Kyren Miller added seven, Aiden Wolf had six, and Theo White was good for five rebounds and six steals, but they went to halftime down 40-11.

Heppner then added an 18-9 run in the third quarter, and came away with its fourth straight win. Jayden Wilson led the Mustangs with a game-high 20 points.

The TigerScots look to get back on track Wednesday, when they host Stanfield.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.