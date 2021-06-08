ATHENA — Heppner handed Weston-McEwen's boys basketball team its third straight loss here Monday, June 7, with a 72-34 defeat.
Blane Peal finished as the top Weston-McEwen scorer with 11 points for the TigerScots (2-6 record), teammate Kyren Miller added seven, Aiden Wolf had six, and Theo White was good for five rebounds and six steals, but they went to halftime down 40-11.
Heppner then added an 18-9 run in the third quarter, and came away with its fourth straight win. Jayden Wilson led the Mustangs with a game-high 20 points.
The TigerScots look to get back on track Wednesday, when they host Stanfield.