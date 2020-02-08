ATHENA —Theo White led all scorers here on Saturday with 19 points for Weston-McEwen, but the TigerScots came away with their fifth straight loss as first-place Grant Union handed when a 69-47 pounding in Blue Mountain Conference boys basketball action.
The TigerScots (4-17 overall, 1-9 in the BMC) faced a double-digit deficit after the first quarter of play, and watched the Prospectors continue adding more distance until the game was out of reach.
Weston-McEwen will try to snap the slide when it next plays on Tuesday, hosting Pilot Rock for another league matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.
Prospectors 69, TigerScots 47
GRANT UNION (69) — Hall 16, T. Morris 16, Gerry 12, McKrola 8, M. Morris 7, Stokes 6, Glimpse 2, Hunt 2.
WESTON-McEWEN (47) — White 19, Ball 7, Rudolph 4, Hubbard 4, Phillips 2, Wolf 2, Peal 2, McGill 2.
Grant Union;23;20;20;6;—;69
Weston-McEwen;13;14;8;12;—;47
3-point goala — GU 2 (Hall 2), WM 3 (White, Ball, Peal). Total fouls — GU 8, WM 9. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.