CULVER, Ore. — Weston-McEwen can look to a couple offensive miscues and see the big reason Culver won their non-league football matchup, 20-0, here on Friday night.
The Bulldogs fell on a loose ball in the end zone for their first touchdown in the first quarter, and the broke through the TigerScot defense for a 45-yard touchdown run to open up a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
Culver held that lead into the third, when W-M’s offense turned it over at its own 6 and the Bulldogs capitalized for the final score.
“I’m extremely proud of our defense,” TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. “We had a great game plan, and our kids executed. In effort and attitude, I’m proud of them.
“We had a little adversity from time to time, but our effort was there the entire game,” he said. “Offensively, we had a couple of costly turnovers, but we battled back when we got the ball back. And give credit to Culver, they’re well coached and well disciplined.
“Our kids never back down, and I’m proud of that,” Hansell said. “Credit to our student-athletes for working hard. I’m proud to be their coach. Our kids never stopped competing, and as a coach that’s all you can ask for.”
Offensively, Levie Philips compiled 45 rushing on 11 carries for W-M.
Quarterback Blaine Peal was 7-of-13 for 51 yard.
And Theo White caught four of Peal’s passes for 45 yards.
Now, the TigerScots prepare to head to Stanfield to open Oregon 2A-Special District 6 play on Friday.
“We’re looking forward to starting league this week at Stanfield,” Hansell said.
Culver 20, Weston-McEwen 0
Weston-McEwen0000—0
Culver14060—20