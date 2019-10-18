ATHENA — Visiting Union reaffirmed its status as the class of the Blue Mountain Conference here Thursday night and left Weston-McEwen in a possible second-place volleyball quagmire in the process.
The Bobcats defeated the TigerScots 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 to raise their league record to an imposing 11-0. Weston-McEwen now stands 6-5 in league matches and tied for third place with Heppner, one game behind second-place Stanfield (7-4) and a half-a-game in front of fifth-place Grant Union (5-5).
Union has already clinched the league championship and an automatic berth in the Oregon Class 2A state playoffs. And the next four teams have clinched tickets to the district tournament, which will determine two more state berths as well as possible at-large invitations to state play.
But with just a smattering of games remaining in a regular season that will conclude Tuesday, there is a distinct possibility of a four-way tie for second place.
Grant Union hosts Enterprise (1-8) and Pilot Rock (0-9) Saturday, and Weston-McEwen closes out the regular season at Enterprise Tuesday while Stanfield travels to Heppner. If the Prospectors win both of their home matches Saturday, and if Heppner wins at home and Weston-McEwen prevails on the road Tuesday, four teams — W-M, Heppner, Stanfield and Grant Union — will all finish 7-5.
To further complicate matters as far as district tournament pairings are concerned, all four teams will have split with each other. So head-to-head play won’t provide tiebreaker relief.
“At that point, we have some alternative plans to see that everyone is treated fairly,” W-M coach Shawn White. “As athletic directors we’ve been talking, but we are going to wait and see if it happens.
“We know who the top five teams are,” White added. “We know who the one is, and after that it is just a matter of who plays who at district. Once the games finish on Tuesday and we know for sure what happens, we will get on the phone and talk to each other and make a decision.”
Junior Jesse Manning led the TigerScots here Thursday with 25 digs, 7 kills and 21-for-21 serving with two aces.
“It was just another great match for Jesse,” White said. “She has been great all year.”
Cloe Davis also recorded seven kills on the night and recorded a team-best 11 blocks, Emma Olson led with 22 digs and Charlie King tallied 12 assists and five digs.
Ellie Scheibner finished with 20 digs, 10 blocks and eight assists, Kendra Zink added eight kills and seven digs, and Trinity Hearn tallied five kills and five blocks. Bailey Munck was credited with four blocks and three kills. Carrie Hazen chipped in with 17 digs.