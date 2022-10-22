JOHN DAY, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen High School varsity volleyball team won one of two Blue Mountain Conference Championship Tournament matches Saturday, Oct. 22, as the TigerScots defeated Heppner before falling to Stanfield.
The TigerScots took the Heppner match in four sets with scores of 25-20, 22-25, 25-10 and 25-20.
Stanfield then knocked off the TigerScots in four sets with scores of 24-26, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-19.
Having clinched a spot in the state championship tournament, the TigerScots await the details of their first-round match.
"We played hard today and got a great victory over hepner and played Stanfield very tough," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "I'm really pleased with the progress that we're making, and we are looking forward to our first-round state game next Saturday. We will find out for sure our location of where we're playing on Tuesday night."
Saturday action saw Genna Robinson finish the day with 24 kills for the TigerScots while teammate Lily Lindsey had 18, Addie Perkins 12, Jayden Sparks nine, Luna Dennett nine.
The TigerScots also had Kylie Thornton making 29 assists, Lirian Holden on 41 digs, Hailey Watson with four blocks and Delaynee Angell with 11 aces.
