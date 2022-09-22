ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's high school varsity volleyball team won its first Blue Mountain Conference showdown this season Thursday, Sept. 22, as the TigerScots finished off Enterprise in straight sets with 25-16, 25-23 and 25-17 scores.
The TigerScots upped their record so far this season to 9-4 overall with a 1-0 mark in the league.
"We won a tough league match," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "I was very pleased, not only with our improvement on defense, but our tenacity and competitiveness.
"We are continuing to get better each match."
The TigerScots next play Sept. 29 in John Day, Oregon, at Grant Union.
They look to stay strong.
Genna Robinson finished the Enterprise match with seven kills and five blocks for the TigerScots while teammate Lily Lindsey had five kills, five aces and 12 digs, Luna Dennett added five kills and two blocks, and Delaynee Angell had three kills, four aces and two blocks.
The TigerScots also had Addie Perkins with two kills, 12 assists and nine digs, Kylie Thornton with 11 assists, an ace and two digs, Lirian Holden 10 digs, a kill and an ace, Jayden Sparks two kills, two aces and eight digs, and Hailey Watson with a kill, a block and four digs.
