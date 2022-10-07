HEPPNER, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen High School varsity volleyball team won its Blue Mountain Conference match Thursday, Oct. 6, at Heppner, as the TigerScots picked up their victory in straight sets with scores of 25-20, 25-17 and 25-14.
The TigerScots (10-7 overall) snapped a three-match losing skid, improving their league record to 2-3 to rank them fifth out of six teams.
"We played our best volleyball of the year to date," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "We got contributions out of everybody, and our team play was outstanding tonight."
The TigerScots next play Saturday, Oct. 8, starting in North Powder at 12:30 p.m. before heading up to Union for another match at 4 p.m.
They look to build off the win at Heppner.
Genna Robinson finished the match with 10 kills and four blocks for the TigerScots while teammate Luna Dennett had seven kills and three blocks, Lily Lindsey had five kills and five aces, and Jayden Sparks had three kills, three aces and four digs.
The TigerScots also had Addie Perkins making 13 assists and five blocks, Kylie Thornton with 11 assists and three digs, Lirian Holden 13 digs and two aces, Delaynee Angell three aces and four digs, and Hailey Watson two kills and a block.
