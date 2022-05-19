ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team finished its regular season schedule Thursday, May 19, as the TigerScots fell to Pendleton's junior-varsity squad with a 6-1 loss in their non-league matchup.
The TigerScots (13-8 record) had already clinched an automatic spot at state, which is scheduled to begin May 23, by placing third in their district.
Wrapping up their regular season Thursday, the TigerScots mustered their only run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Kylie Thornton singled, stole second base, went to third on a Bailey Moore base hit, and then scored on a Luna Dennett bunt to make it a 6-1 game.
