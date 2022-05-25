MOUNT ANGEL, Ore. — Bailey Moore singled leading off the first inning for Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team in it second-round state playoff Wednesday, May 25, but that would be the only TigerScots hit as their season ended with a 1-0 loss in extra innings at Kennedy.
The TigerScots (14-10 record) lost despite a strong pitching performance by Weston-McEwen sophomore Hailey Stallings, who worked seven scoreless innings before Kennedy scratched out the only run in the bottom of the eighth.
Kennedy mustered only one run off Stallings while scattering seven hits and two walks as she chalked up seventh strikeouts.
However, the TigerScots managed little off Kennedy pitcher Jenna Hopkins, who recorded a one-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts and no walks.
