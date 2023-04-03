MILTON-FREEWATER — Winter-like weather forced postponement of Monday, April 3's non-conference high school softball game between McLoughlin and Weston-McEwen at Gib Olinger Elementary School.
The game is expected to be rescheduled, according to Arnie Alvarez, Mac-Hi athletic director.
Both teams are currently riding lengthy winning streaks. The Pioneers — after a season-opening, 11-1 loss to the TigerScots on March 15 — have won six straight games.
Weston-McEwen has won five in a row after opening its season on March 13 with a 6-3 loss to Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa.
Weston-McEwen is scheduled to play at College Place this Wednesday, while Mac-Hi hosts La Grande in its next outing on Thursday.
