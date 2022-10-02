PASCO — Weston-McEwen's Alex McIntyre won the boys' 5,000-meter race at the Pasco Big Cross here on Saturday, Oct. 1.
McIntyre finished in 16:24.59, almost a minute faster than runner-up Jose Banuelos from Pasco.
For the TigerScot girls, EvaLena Lieuallen placed eighth in 24:41.72.
"Big Cross is a very challenging course," W-M coach Jeremy Dobos said. "It feels like you're always climbing up a hill, going around a turn, and climbing yet another hill. Despite how challenging this course is, five of our runners posted season or personal best times.
"On the guys side, freshman Tristan Weseman ran another personal record," he said. "He was only the fourth freshman to cross the line with his 29th-place finish (in 21:06.99).
"Alex McIntyre successfully defended his title from last year," Dobos said. "He finished a full minute ahead of second place with a new personal best of 16:24. To run a PR, on that course, running mostly by himself, was pretty impressive. I'm really happy for Alex, and seeing all his time and effort paying off.
"Our ladies team continued their pack running ways," he said. "Evie Lieuallen led the team with an eighth place finish. She really dialed in and attacked the hills. The rest of the team came in 18th-21st. It's great seeing them out there pushing and encouraging each other. If somebody started to back off a little, their teammates where there to get them back on track."
Also in the boys' race, McLoughlin's Derek Antonson finished 31st (21:11.60), with teammates Raj Slngh and Marcos Hernandez 34th and 35th in 22:16.29 and 23:08.03, respectively.
For the TigerScot girls, Brynn Brownie (27:56.83), Helen Williams (28:19.25), Natalie Davenport (28:33.19) and Mackenzie Aldrich (28:33.85) finished 18th-21st, respectively.
Mac-Hi's Emma Gomez placed 22nd in 29:09.86, and Nayeli Abrego 30th in 32:25.90.
The TigerScots are back on the course at Richland on Saturday.
