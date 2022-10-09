RICHLAND — Weston-McEwen's Alex McIntyre finished second at the 53rd Max Jensen Richland Invitational here on Saturday, Oct. 8.
McIntyre finished in 16:14.98, behind West Valley (Yakima) runner Caden Casteel's 16:13.28.
"Senior Alex McIntryre ran in the Division I race (Class 4A/3A)," W-M coach Jeremy Dobos said. "He ran with the front pack for the majority of the race. Runners were shifting positions throughout the first couple miles before Alex and three other runners separated in the third mile.
"Coming into the last 600 meters, Alex pushed the gas pedal and only one runner went with him," he said. "He eventually was passed in the home stretch by West Valley's Caden Casteel, taking second place. It was a personal best for Alex for the second week in a row."
In the boys Division II (Class 2A/1A/B) race, W-M's Tristan Weseman finished in 20:53.40, in 83rd place.
"(I) was really impressed with how he fought throughout the race, especially in the middle where others slowed down," Dobos said. "He ran another personal best of 20:53."
On the girls side, College Place's Birtukan Durand came in 16th in 23:39.25, Menara Toomey was 40th in 25:37.43, Chloe Svilich was 46th in 26:06.24, Alexis Fadness was 52nd in 26:42.00, and Lena Weaver finished 56th in 27:15.53.
For Weston-McEwen, EvaLena Lieuallen placed 19th in 23:49.33, Brynn Brownie was 50th in 26:35.56, and Mackenzie Alrich was 65th in 28:02.39.
The Hawks girls finished eighth as a team with 178 points, with W-M 10th with 229, as Lakeside (Nine Mile) winning with 31.
"Our ladies team ran well and showed a lot of heart," Dobos said of the TigerScot girls. "Junior Evie Lieuallen led our team in 19th place posting a season best 23:49.
"Helen Williams actually had to shed her running spikes and finished the second half of the race in her socks," he said. "I was pretty impressed, if anything she sped up. It was great to see more improvement as we get closer to the district meet."
Weston-McEwen next goes to the Moses Lake Invitational at the Gorge Amphitheater on Thursday, and College Place goes to Connell for the SCAC Meet No. 3 also on Thursday.
