EUGENE — Weston-McEwen's Alex McIntyre finished fourth at the Oregon state 2A/1A cross country meet at Lane Community College here on Saturday, Nov. 5.
McIntyre finished in 16:19.4, behind Heppner's Trevor Nichols (16:10.0) and Grady Greenwood (16:12.9), and Knappa's Isaiah Rodriguez (16:15.8).
"Alex ran a fantastic race to cap off his high school career," TigerScots coach Jeremy Dobos said. "The majority of the race, the lead alternated between a group of seven runners, including the top five finishers from our district.
"At the start of the last mile, Alex took the lead, and pushed the pace to try to thin things out," he said. "Coming into the last half mile, it had shrunk to four runners: McIntyre, Heppner's Nichols and Greenwood, and Knappa's Rodriguez. Alex ended up crossing the line in fourth place.
"We're very proud of Alex, he ran one a heck of a race," Dobos said. "He easily could've sat back, not taken the lead, and let someone else do the work. But he saw an opportunity to go for the win, and he went for it. His fourth-place time would've won last year. It was a much faster and tactical race this time around. Our district did very well as a whole, claiming five of the top six places.
"It was a pleasure working with Alex the last few years in cross country," he said. One heck of a runner, and an even better person. (I) know great things are ahead for him. Looking forward to track season in the spring!"
