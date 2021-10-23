ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's high school varsity volleyball team won a first-round district playoff here Saturday, Oct. 23, knocking off Heppner in four sets. Scores were 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13.
"We played a tough Heppner team that made us earn our points," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "We did a great job of keeping our composure through some very long rallies, and we played some of our best volleyball to date."
The TigerScots will next have a final round Blue Mountain Conference playoff in Union, Ore., with the day and time to be determined Monday.
A wildcard into the state playoffs could be on the line.
The TigerScots will be coming off the big win here Saturday with several key performances.
Genna Robinson finished the match with 20 kills, three aces and two blocks while teammate Delaynee Angell had 10 kills, 17 digs and six aces, Charli King had four kills and 18 assists, and Lily Lindsey had three kills and 25 digs.
Addie Perkins added 18 assist and six digs, Lirian Holden had 17 digs, Luna Dennent had five kills, Kelsey Stewart had two kills and two aces, Kylie Thornton made six digs, and Madi Shell made three.
