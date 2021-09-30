ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's varsity volleyball team made short work of Enterprise here Thursday, Sept. 30, knocking off the Blue Mountain Conference rival Outlaws in straight sets. The scores were 25-15, 25-21, 25-21.
"Great win tonight on homecoming week," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "After a week of events and late nights, getting a win over Heppner in Heppner on Tuesday and following it up with a win against Enterprise tonight was a great week for us."
The TigerScots (9-7 overall, 3-3 in the league) next play Tuesday, hosting Pilot Rock with their match scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
They had contributions from up and down the roster here Thursday.
Genna Robinson finished the match with seven kills, four aces and four digs, teammate Delaynee Angell had seven kills, and Charli King had three kills, 13 assists and three blocks.
Addie Perkins added nine assists, nine digs and threee aces, Kelsey Stewart served seven aces, Lily Lindsey made 14 digs, Madi Shell tallied two kills, Lirian Holden hustled after six digs, and Kylie Thornton made three.
"We are improving and becoming more aggressive and confident," White said.
