ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's varsity high school volleyball team held off Heppner for a 3-1 victory here Tuesday, Oct. 12. Scores per set were 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15.
"We played well in spurts, and Heppner always does a great job of playing defense and forcing you to play well," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "It was a good win for us tonight."
Charli King finished the match with 21 assists, six kills and six aces on 24-of-26 serving for the TigerScots (12-8 record), who are ranked third in the Blue Mountain Conference.
They also had Addie Perkins contributing 11 assists, nine digs, and three aces of 15-of-17 serving, Genenieve Robinson had 14 kills, a block and two aces of 10-of-14 serving, and Kelsey Stewart had five kills, two blocks and three aces of 11-of-14 serving.
Luna Dennet added a kill, Lily Lindsey had 17 digs, two kills and two aces of 12-of-13 serving, Delaynee Angell had seven digs, six kills and 10-of-11 serving, Lirian Holden made 30 digs, and Kylie Thornton added eight.
The TigerScots next play Thursday afternoon, hosting Union, with action scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Tuesday's match with Heppner came on the heels of a busy weekend.
The TigerScots played a three-team meet Saturday in John Day, Ore, with both host Grant Union and Stanfield.
Grant Union defeated the TigerScots in straight sets. Scores were 25-22, 25-22, 25-17.
But the TigerScots bounced back to edge Stanfield in a 3-2 thriller. Scores per set were 25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12.
Robinson finished the day with 28 kills, four aces, 14 blocks and 21 digs for the TigerScots while King had 38 assists and six kills, and Perkins had 19 assists and 16 digs.
Lindsey added 18 kills, three aces and 36 digs, Angell had five kills, six aces and 23 digs, and Holden made 35 digs.
The TigerScots also had Thornton with 22 digs, Dennent with five kills and nine blocks, Madi Shell with 11 digs, and Stewart with four aces.
