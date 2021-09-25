STANFIELD, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen high school volleyball team lost both its matches in a Blue Mountain Conference meet here Saturday, Sept. 25, falling to both Grant Union and Stanfield in straight sets.
"We played two of the top five teams in the state today, and while we suffered two three set losses, we showed considerable improvement during the day," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "Our second match with Stanfield, we were in all the sets and very close to winning them."
Charli King finished the day with 13 digs, 17 assists and two aces for the TigerScots (7-7 overall, 1-3 in the league) while teammate Addie Perkins had five digs, six assists and two aces, and Genna Robinson had eight digs, eight kills, eight blocks and three aces.
Kelsey Stewart added two blocks and three aces, Lily Lindsey had 16 digs and eight kills, and Luna Dennett made two digs and a block.
The TigerScots also had Delaynee Angel with three digs, four kills and six aces, Madison Shell on five digs, two kills and three blocks, and Lirian Holden hustling after 20 digs while Kylie Thornton made 17.
They will next play Tuesday at Heppner following the junior varsity match, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
