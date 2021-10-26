UNION, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's high school varsity volleyball team saw its season end here Tuesday, Oct. 26, with a 3-1 loss to Union in a Blue Mountain Conference district tournament match. Scores per set were 25-21, 23-25, 27-25, 25-21.
The TigerScots (14-11 record) placed fourth in the district tournament after finishing fourth in the regular season.
"I thought we played our best match to date," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "We battled hard, and just came up a little short at the end of each set. I am extremely proud of the effort and improvement that each of the girls made."
Genna Robinson finished the match with 17 kills, nine blocks and six aces for the TigerScots while teammate Delaynee Angell had 10 kills, 12 digs and four aces, Charli King had 19 assists, nine digs and three kills, and Lily Lindsey had 19 digs, six kills and three aces.
Addie Perkins added 18 assists and five digs, Lirian Holden had 12 digs, Kelsey Stewart had three kills, and three aces, Luna Dennent had three blocks, Kylie Thornton had seven digs, and Madi Shell made two.
The TigerScots will lose King, Shell and Stewart to graduation, but look to regroup for next season.
