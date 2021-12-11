PENDLETON — Weston-McEwen's high school varsity girls basketball team managed to win one of its two games here over the weekend at the Pendleton Convention Center, and the TigerScot finished with their record this season at 3-3.
Friday, Dec. 10, action here saw a TigerScots rally in the second fall short as Bonanza prevailed, 33-24.
Krystal Romero was the top scoring TigerScot with 8 points while teammate Brynn Brownie was next with 4 as Kelsey Graham, Charlie King, Lily Lindsey, Jayden Sparks, Addison Perkins and Taylor Quaempts each had 2 points.
After going to halftime down 23-8, the TigerScots gave themselves a chance with shutout defense in the third quarter.
The deficit had been trimmed to 23-14 by the start of the fourth quarter, but Bonanza prevailed.
"Tough loss as it was a lesson in intensity from the start," TigerScots coach Jeremy Wolf said. "Bonanza is a good team and coached well. We made some adjustments at half, but mostly it was about the energy and execution differences between the halves."
The TigerScot gave it another shot here Saturday opposite Toledo, and they pulled off a 37-30 comeback win.
Brownie led the way with 14 points, Dalana Pickard had 7, Genevieve Robinson had 6, King 4, Graham 3, Sparks 2, Quaempts 1.
They chased Toledo all game, still down 26-25 at the start of the fourth quarter.
But the TigerScots emerged victorious.
"Great game for the girls in staying resilient," Wolf said. "We got down in points in the first half, and fought hard on defense and execution as a team to come out on top. Individually our posts especially Brynn Brownie dominated the boards and took charge against an aggressive Toledo team. Proud of our team all around."
The TigerScots look to build more momentum Tuesday night when they return to action at home against Irrigon, with the opening tip scheduled at 6 p.m.
