ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's high school varsity girls basketball team struggled to overcome a slow start to its season here Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Riverside handed the TigerScots a 43-17 loss.
Dalana Pickard was the top scoring TigerScot with six points.
They look to bounce back Friday on the road in Halsey, Ore., where they will take on Central Linn, of the Central Valley Conference.
The TigerScots had to regroup after a slow start here, finding themselves down 12-1 in the opening minutes.
They managed to narrow the difference to 19-10 by halftime, but Riverside dominated the rest of the game.
"First game for sure all around, but we had a few stretches to build on," TigerScots coach Jeremy Wolf said. "Confidence will be key moving forward, and we look forward to continue to work on it."
