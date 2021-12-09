ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's high schoo varsity girls basketball team battled Culver here Thursday, Dec. 9, and came away with a 42-34 win.
Brynn Brownie scored a team-high 10 points for the TigerScots (2-2 record) while teammate Dalana Pickard had 9.
They went to halftime up 16-13, increased their lead to double digits in the third quarter, and then held on in the final minutes despite Sierra Bautista finishing with a game-high 24 points for Culver.
"Great effort by our girls on both ends of the court," TigerScots coach Jeremy Wolf said. "We came out strong in the third quarterm which I'm always proud of.
"Certainly lots for us to improve on, but that's coming as we grow together. Culver, as a team battled, to the end and forced us to focus, especially Sierra Bautista who's a skilled ball player and shot the ball well."
The TigerScots are back at this weekend in Pendleton where they will play Friday morning against Bonanza, starting at 11:30 a.m., before facing Toledo on Saturday morning at 8 a.m.
