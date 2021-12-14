ATHENA — An exciting high school girls basketball game played here Tuesday, Dec. 14, went to overtime where Irrigon edged the Weston-McEwen varsity TigerScots, 29-22.
A 10-4 run by the TigerScots (3-4 record) following halftime put them up by one at the start of the fourth, but Irrigon would tie things by the end of regulation before taking the game with shutout defense in OT.
Brynn Brownie and Genevieve Robinson ended up being the top scoring TigerScots with 7 points each while Dalana Pickard had 3 points, Taylor Quaempts and Alexis Maddern each had 2, and Lily Lindsey converted in a free-throw.
Next, the TigerScots will have another shot at Irrigon as they meet Friday at tournament in Heppner, Ore. Their rematch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.