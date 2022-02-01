ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's high school varsity girls basketball team suffered its third straight setback Tuesday, Feb. 1, as the TigerScots feel to Blue Mountain Conference foe Pilot Rock in a 23-21 nailbiter.
Dalana Pickard scored 11 points for the TigerScots (8-11 overall, 1-5 in the league) while teammates Kelsey Graham and Genna Robinson each had 4, Jayden Sparks 2.
They fought to the end, even after going to halftime down 19-9 on the heels on eight unanswered by Pilot Rock before intermission, but the Rockets prevailed.
The TigerScots will get a rematch when they return to action, Friday, Feb. 4, at Pilot Rock.
