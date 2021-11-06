TOLEDO, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's football team rallied from a 14-6 halftime deficit to chalk up a 20-14 triumph over Toledo in the opening round of the Oregon Class 2A state playoffs on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6.
Levie Phillips scored a pair of four-yard rushing touchdowns in the game — one of which was a tie-breaking tally in the fourth quarter — as part of a 22-carry, 83-yard effort.
Quarterback Blane Peal completed 4-of-8 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown — a game-tying, 62-yard toss to Theo White in the third quarter.
"It was a great win for our program, our players, and our community. I couldn't be more excited and proud," W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. "Our players represented something bigger than themselves. It speaks to the character and maturity of our student-athletes.
"It takes everybody," Hansell said. "I give total credit to our entire coaching staff. Our 'O' line blocked great. Our defense played outstanding. Our crowd was amazing. We had more fans than Toledo did."
The TigerScots will compete in the state quarterfinals next weekend.
