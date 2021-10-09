RICHLAND — Weston-McEwen's high school cross country runners competing here Saturday, Oct. 9, all set new personal records at the 52nd annual Max Jensen Richland Invitational at Carmichael Middle School.
The TigerScots had Alex McIntyre and Sage Smith in separate boys races, with McIntyre placing 17th out of 94 in the three-mile Division 1 run and Smith 129th out of 147 in the three-mile Junior/Senior.
Meanwhile, five Weston-McEwen girls ran the three-mile Junior Varsity course with Rose White placing 42nd out of 170, EvaLena Lieuallen 47th, Brynn Brownie 64th, Natalie Davenport 125th and Helen Williams 132th.
"Another week, another round of improvement," TigerScots coach Jeremy Dobos said. "The course features a pretty big hill that has to be conquered twice, and our runners were up to the challenge.
"Despite that formidable obstacle every one of our kids set a new personal record today. Granted we're a pretty young team, and it won't happen often, but it's great when everybody can walk away claiming that caveat.
"Alex saw some of his stiffest competition today, and still managed to walk away with 17th. Our newest runner Sage had less than two weeks to get ready for this race and showed a lot of heart today.
"I was especially impressed with our ladies team," Dobos continued. "What I'm seeing in practice each week is showing up in the races. They're young, hungry, excited, and yearning to get better.
"Our lone freshman Brynn Brownie not only knocked several minutes off of her previous best, but her final kick was outstanding. She must have passed seven or eight runners in the final 100 (meters) as she gave it all she had."
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.