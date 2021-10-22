JOHN DAY, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's high school cross country runners were at their best here Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Gold Rush Invite.

The girls placed fifth out of the eight teams, with Evalena Lieuallen, Rose White, Brynn Brownie, Helen Williams and Natalie Davenport each recording new top personal times by at least a full minute.

Lieuallen led the way, finishing 10th out of 68 runners.

"Our ladies team showed up yesterday," TigerScots coach Jeremy Dobos said. "The entire team ran aggressively, and we moved up the team standings."

Meanwhile, the boys race featured Weston-McEwen junior Alex McIntyre finishing seventh out of 98 and one second off his personal record.

"We’re liking his chances of going to state for a second straight year," Dobos said, adding that "Sage (Smith), our newest runner, took 72nd beating a sizeable portion of the field. Pretty impressive considering he’s had less than a month of training."

The TigerScots will next run districts, back here Oct. 29.

"It was a great chance to see the course beforehand," Dobos said. "Our runners did great today. Most of them got personal bests, and the couple that didn’t were very close. I knew we were in a good position to move up in the district ranks, and we showed really well. Really impressed with our team.

"I’m really looking forward to next week, and seeing how districts plays out."

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site.

