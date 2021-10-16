MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Weston-McEwen's Alex McIntyre placed second in a 99-runner field while female teammates Rose White and EvaLena Lieuallen posted top-30 finishes Saturday, Oct. 16, during the Moses Lake Invitational cross country meet at the Gorge Amphitheater.
McIntyre posted a 17-minute, 15-second mark in his runner-up performance on the boys side. White and Lieuallen were 28th and 29th, respectively, in the girls race with 24:47 times.
Helen Williams ran a personal-best of 29:41.
"It's not everyday you get to run through one of the Northwest's iconic concert venues, much less warm up on the main stage," W-M coach Jeremy Dobos said. "The Gorge Amphitheater is a beautiful location, but it's definitely not flat. This was a race that required a lot of guts, lots of hills and a brutal 80-meter climb up to the finisher's chute. Our team was up to the challenge."
